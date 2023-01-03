Rajouri: Hundreds of people including top civil and police officials Tuesday participated in the last rites, of six civilians who were killed in militant attacks since Sunday evening, carried out in Dangri village here in the district. Among the officials were Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh and hundreds of people, who gathered at the cremation ground.

The people took out a procession, raising slogans demanding justice to the victims as they gathered at the cremation ground for the last rites. Four civilians were killed while 6 others were injured after suspected militants barged into three houses in Dangri village on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, two minor children also died and few others were injured after an unattended IED blast went off in one of the houses of the slain civilians in Dangri village. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reached Dangri village to review the situation and express solidarity with the victim families.

Sinha visited the attack site and reassured that the families of those killed and injured in this incident will get justice. He had earlier announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and a government job to the next of kin of the civilians killed in the incident. Those behind the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangri village will not go unpunished, he had reassured in a tweet.

Also read: Rajouri killings: LG meets families of victims, promises justice - Updates in 10 points