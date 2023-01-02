Dangri (J&K): One dead and five others were injured in a suspected second explosion at the same place in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir where four civilians were killed in a terror attack last night, sources said. The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. An immediate update about their condition was not known.

The second blast took place even as security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the culprits of the Sunday explosion. The nature of the latest explosion was not immediately known. It comes just hours after four civilians were killed and ten others injured in the suspected terror attack at the same Dangri village on Sunday evening. Soon after the killings, police and security forces flocked to the village and cordoned off the area in an effort to nab the assailants.

"All the injured are being treated. Police and district administration have reached the spot. Multiple injuries were found on the body of the injured," said Dr. Mehmood, Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital, Rajouri told to ANI. The attack came days after two civilians were killed outside an army camp in the same district on December 16.

The victims, who were reportedly working as porters with the Army, were approaching the alpha gate of an Army camp in the district around 6.15 am when they were fired upon. Earlier, on December 28, four militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out between security forces and militants in the Sidhra area of the Jammu district.

Local residents held a protest in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Monday demanding justice for the families of the four slain civilians.