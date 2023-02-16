Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation in Srinagar's Qamarwari area after a gunshot like sound was heard in the area. Srinagar Police said in a tweet that gunshots were heard in Qamarwari area after which the police team reached the spot to inquire about the matter.

“Some gunshot like sound was heard in Qamarwari area. Police team is in the locality to ascertain facts, there is no damage or injury whatsoever. Cordon and Search Operations launched in the area,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet. The area of Qamarwari where the gunshot sound was heard is a few hundred metres away from the Army camp located inside Tattoo Ground in Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

The area is also close to the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The incident comes hours after security forces on Wednesday night killed an infiltrator in Saidpora forward area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. A police spokesperson said that during the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by Kupwara police, joint team of Army and Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The team has neutralised one infiltrator, the spokesperson said adding a search operation has been launched in the area.

Trio held-In another case, a Srinagar Police spokesperson said that they had arrested three “miscreants” posing as “self styled leaders”. The accused arrested trio “threatened and intimidated media persons, gave anti-national byte” during a press conference on Wednesday, the spokesperson said. Police identified the accused as Suhail Khan, Nadeem Shafi Rather and Umar Majeed Wani. An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered against the accused trio at Kothibagh Police Station in Srinagar.