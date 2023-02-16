Srinagar(J&K): Security forces on Wednesday night killed an infiltrator in Saidpora forward area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, a police spokesperson said on Thursday. During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by Kupwara police, joint team of Army and Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area, he said.

The team has neutralised one infiltrator, the spokesperson said adding a search operation has been launched in the area. The incident in frontier district Kupwara comes three days after Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested four drug peddlers along with 1.17 kg of brown-sugar-like substance and Rs 25.39 lakh cash in Kamalkote area of Uri, in neighbouring Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The four accused were identified as Naseer Ahmed Bhatti, Reyaz Ahmad Khanday, Fayaz Ahmad Khanday, and Mohd Pazeer, all residents of Kamalkote. The accused were arrested at a checkpoint on the road leading toward Uri from Kamalkote, a police spokesperson had said.

During preliminary investigation, it was learnt that under a well-hatched conspiracy, Pakistan-based handlers are pushing drugs inside JK through such smugglers to spread drug addiction amongst youth of JK. Earlier, three alleged terrorists associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Srinagar earlier this week, with Rs 31,65,200, a mobile phone, and a total eight pages of an LeT letter pad.