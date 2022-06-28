Jammu: Ahead of this year's Amarnath Yatra, pilgrims arrived in droves in Jammu on Tuesday. The Yatra, set to commence on June 30, will be flagged off by Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The pilgrims, who waited to enter the Yatra Niwas, will start for Srinagar on Wednesday.

At the Jammu Railway Station, RFID cards (Radio Frequency Identification Card) are being issued to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. On June 30, the first batch will leave Pahalgam's Nun One Base Camp and Baltal Base Camp towards the cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas. Security has been tightened ahead of the pilgrimage, with medical and other arrangements being finalized and the pathway to the cave being made accessible.

Extensive security arrangements have been made at Bhagwati Nagar, the largest base camp of the Amarnath Yatra. 2022 marks the first time for an anti-drone system being installed at the base camp in view of possible danger from drones. Sharpshooters and sniffer dogs, too, will be deployed. A ban has been imposed on anyone entering the base camp from outside.