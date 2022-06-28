Srinagar (J&K): Two persons were gunned down by security forces on Tuesday in Keran sector of Kupwara after some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in the general area India Gate – Bichu, police said. According to police when the Army's fence patrol party challenged the intruders, they opened fire on the security personnel who returned fire. Later two bodies were recovered along with a large cache of weapons.

"As reported by Army at approx 0015hrs, on 28th June some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in general area India Gate – Bichu in Keran sector of Kupwara by own fence patrol party. The suspected movement was challenged by Army’s patrol party. On being challenged, fire was drawn on own party from the fence side which was retaliated. On search, two individuals were found dead on own side of fence in possession of 04 AK rifles, 08 Magazines and 02 packets of narcotics whereas 02 more AK rifles along with magazines and 04 grenades were found on the other side of the fence," police said.

According to a police statement, both the individuals have been identified as Majid Chechi and Samsudin Beigh and they had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics. It further stated that they also had the objective to facilitate infiltration of terrorists in the general area of Rauta Nar at the fence.

"War like store has been recovered in the operation which include AK 47 & 56 rifles - 05, AK rifle shotgun – 01, Magazines-15, 7.62mm API rds – 128 rounds, 7.62mm Ball rounds - 177 rounds, Grenades- 04 and Narcotics - 2 packets. Case registered and investigation taken up," police said.