Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid in a statement on Thursday said that it is hopeful that its president and Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Mohammad Umar Farooq who has been under house incarceration since 5th August, 2019, will be allowed by the authorities to come to Jama Masjid tomorrow for Friday prayers and majlis-e waz-o tableeg, after LG Mr. Manoj Sinha's claim to BBC that "he has no restrictions".

In the statement, Anjumam said all preparations have been made for tomorrow's Friday sermon by the Mirwaiz at Jama Masjid and people are eagerly awaiting his release and looking forward to seeing and hearing him. He further said that for the last three years, the pulpit of Jama Masjid has fallen silent due to Mirwaiz's house arrest, and despite repeated appeals from all sections for his release, he has forcibly been detained at home, causing grief to people.