Srinagar: Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday launched a blistering attack on former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying that he has struck a deal with the Bharatiya Janta Party and was responsible for the abrogation of Article 370

Addressing a public gathering in Bijbhera, he said Azad is directly responsible for the abrogation of Article 370. “People of Jammu & Kashmir are not fools. People know with whom you have shaken hands. They know with whom you had struck a deal and backstabbed the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

Bukhari has attacked Azad at a time when he is planning to float a political party ahead of J&K polls.