Srinagar (J&K): Two local militants of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter in Ahwatu village of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday evening. It began with an exchange of fire in Ahwato village which initially led to the two militants getting trapped, said a police officer. In the ensuing encounter, both the militants, who belonged to the JEM outfit, were killed and the operation was later called off, he said. With this, the total number of militants killed in J-K encounters reached 142 so far this year, out of which 34 were foreigners.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police on its official Twitter handle identified the slain militants as Mohammad Shafi and Mohammad Asif, both residents of Kulgam district in J&K. Two AK-47 rifles and some ammunition have also been recovered from the slain militants. Pertinently, this was the second such encounter in the last 24 hours in Kulgam district.

Also Read: Militant killed in ongoing Pulwama encounter: Police

On Monday evening, a Pakistani militant identified as Huraira was killed in an encounter in Batpura area of ​​Kulgam district. A soldier and two civilians were injured in the clash. According to official data, seven militants have been killed in five armed encounters in the southern districts of Kashmir so far this month.