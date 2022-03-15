Srinagar (J&K): A encounter broke out between militants and security forces in a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday morning, police said.

"Encounter has started at Charsoo area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police special spokesman tweeted this morning.

The firefight in the village located along the Srinagar-Jammu highway raged soon after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip-off about the presence of militants there.

The number of trapped militants or their affiliation was not immediately known.

