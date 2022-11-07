Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in the state said that a 'double-engine' government will prove beneficial for the state. Changing government every five years puts a brake on the pace of development, he reasoned while appealing to the people of Himachal to vote in favor of the BJP. Targeting the Congress, PM Modi said "some parties do not want to allow stability in the country and the state," adding that the Congress is working to mislead people only for its political gains.

The northern state of Himachal Pradesh, which is going to polls on November 12 has a long tradition of ousting the ruling administration. Since 1985, Congress and the BJP have alternately held power in the state. Though the BJP bandwagon has been on a winning streak in states like Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, the situation in Himachal is quite different.

The Congress formed its government in the state under Virbhadra Singh in the 1985 assembly elections. Since then no party has been able to hold on to power for the next term. In the 1990 assembly elections, the BJP government was formed and Shanta Kumar became the Chief Minister, but he was able to retain power only for three years.

Also read: I am doubly indebted to Solan, says PM Modi in Himachal

In 1993, Congress won the assembly elections and Virbhadra Singh came back to power. However, in 1998, the saffron party was able to form the government by joining forced with Himachal Vikas Congress and Prem Kumar Dhumal was named chief minister. Later in 2003 and 2012, Congress won the assembly elections and Virbhadra Singh was reappointed as the chief minister of the state. And in the year 2007, BJP reigned control and Prem Kumar Dhumal was reappointed as chief minister.

The BJP won in the most recent Assembly elections in the year 2017. However, its Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost in his constituency. Hence, Jai Ram Thakur was named chief minister by the BJP. As the state gears up for polls, the counting of votes will take place on December 8.