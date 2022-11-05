Shimla: As the date of the Himachal election is approaching, the heat of the campaign is increasing. On Saturday, the Prime Minister held two rallies in Himachal, one in Sundernagar and the other in Solan. This was the third rally of the Prime Minister in Himachal. In his rally in Solan, the Prime Minister recalled the days spent in Himachal and tried to establish a direct dialogue with the people as before. In between his speeches, he received the same warmth from the public as well.

It has been a custom in Himachal that after every five years the government has been coming from the party which is in opposition. But this time in Uttarakhand, BJP has broken this tradition, and now it is claiming to break it in Himachal also.

In his rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said, "Solan has given the message of a double-engine government in the state to the whole country." In Solan, the PM also remembered his old relationship with the area. He also said, "Solan has fed me a lot and taught me a lot. So I am double indebted to Solan."

The Prime Minister also used an emotional angle. Reminiscing about the Chola-Dora worn in Kedarnath, it is said that the Chola was presented to him by a sister from Himachal. The gist of the PM's speech was that development has to continue, so as the BJP government came for the second consecutive time in UP and Uttarakhand, Himachal all set to repeat it.

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party were at the center of the Prime Minister's attacks. He described Congress as a group of selfish and corrupt elements and said that such people do not want to see a stable government in India. The PM also said that the small states of the country have always been the target of these selfish groups. By making some false promises, and winning some seats, these selfish groups have been serving their interests by coming to the power.

The Prime Minister also made many promises of development. He also talked about shoring up employment opportunities, industrial development, and tourism. The message was clear that if the BJP government comes back, then there will be no shortage of development money from the central government.

The ruling party in Himachal is rocking, while the Congress, on the other hand, is seeing hope among the voters of the undercurrent, which changes the government in Himachal every five years.