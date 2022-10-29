Shimla: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday arrived in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla to campaign for the party for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 12. As per party sources, Priyanka reached her residence in Chharabra, Shimla at around 11 am on Saturday morning.

Sources said she will stay in Chharabra for a few days and then make a whirlwind tour of the state to campaign for the party. Assembly elections in Himachal will be held on November 12 and political campaigning has heated up. Priyanka Gandhi will participate in a roadshow to be held on October 31 in the Kullu area of the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

After the roadshow, on the same day, Priyanka Gandhi will address a rally in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Priyanka will lead another roadshow on November 3 in the Nagrota area of the Kangra parliamentary constituency. Congress General Secretary Yashwant Chhajta said that on November 7, Priyanka Gandhi will hold a 3rd roadshow in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency and will address a rally in Una.