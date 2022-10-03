Bilaspur: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday exuded confidence in winning the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. "BJP will give its best to win elections in Gujarat and Himachal. BJP is fully prepared for these elections," he said in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat in Bilaspur.

Talking to ETV Bharat, he said, "The BJP government is soon going to be formed in Gujarat and Himachal the same way it was formed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. The BJP will give its best to win elections in Gujarat and Himachal. The BJP is fully prepared for these elections." He further said that seeing the policies of the BJP, Congress leaders will also join the BJP soon.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal as his second home. Modi has left no stone unturned in the service of Himachal. The people of Himachal always waited for a big hospital in the state, but as soon as the Modi government came, Himachal got the gift of AIIMS in the first phase itself. AIIMS has been readied by the BJP government within four years," said Anurag Thakur.

Meanwhile, he said that lots of efforts were made to build the Hydro Engineering College of Bilaspur. This project has been started in Bilaspur by taking money from NTPC. He said that the BJP is fully prepared for the elections.