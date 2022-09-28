New Delhi: In a media briefing, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday confirmed the Union Cabinet's acceptance of the proposal to increase Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and pensioners by four percent. The increase takes the DA from 34 percent to 38 percent, effective July 1, 2022.

The hike comes as a relief to government employees ahead of the festive season as well as soaring costs of products and services owing to inflation. The announcement comes in line with the Centre's revision of DA as well as Dearness Relief every year on January and July 1, and the subsequent confirmation of said decisions in March and September.

Previously, on March 2022, the Dearness Allowance for Central Government employees had also been increased from 31 to 34 percent. The combined effect of the rise in DA on the exchequer would be Rs 12,852.56 crores per annum, and Rs 8,568.36 crore between July 2022 and February 2023, Thakur also said.