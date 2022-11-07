Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): With Assembly elections knocking Himachal, a full-fledged poster war has erupted between the ruling BJP and Congress. Both parties have stepped up their poster games ahead of the November 12 elections. One such interesting poster was seen at Cart Road in the state capital. While the Congress has put up a poster that says "Congress is coming to power", the BJP has responded to it by putting up a poster right in front of it that reads "At Jairam ji's swearing-in event'. These posters together implied that Congress will be coming to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur's swearing-in event after the elections.

Both the BJP and the Congress have put up similar hoardings measuring 45X50 feet at various parking lots in Shimla. Both parties are pulling out all the stops for their online campaign through social media. Catchy slogans and innovative outreach campaigns have become the rage online. Himachal Pradesh will hit the polls on November 12 while results will be declared on December 8.

