Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): A Chinese woman who was arrested for living in India in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district with a forged identity of a Nepalese woman will be deported to China following her release on March 6, police said. She was sentenced to serve 131 days term in prison.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Mandi) Sagar Chandra said the Chinese national will be released on March 6 and will be deported to China. Giving details about the woman's arrest, Chandra said the 40-year-old Chinese woman lived in a Tibetan monastery in Mandi's Jogindernagar sub-division since September 2022 using a forged identity.

The police began an investigation after they were informed about a 'suspicious' woman in the monastery who was claiming to be a Nepalese according to the identification documents she possessed. The woman claimed to be of Nepali origin. However, investigations revealed she was having two different identity documents one from Nepal and another from China with different dates of birth, the ASP said.

She was also in possession of Indian currency of Rs 6 lakh 40 thousand and Nepalese currency of Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand. The cash was recovered from her possession. Two mobile phones were also recovered from her and she was subsequently arrested on Oct. 22, 2022, he said.

The Central government was informed about the woman and she was produced in a court in Jogindernagar on Oct. 23, 2022. The Chinese woman was sentenced to 131 days in jail by the court for using forged documents. The woman was also fined Rs 2,000 by the court, the official said.

Also read: Lucknow: Chinese spy suspect Wang Xuanju's remand extended for 4 days

Earlier in December, a Chinese woman was detained by the security agencies from Gaya in Bihar over suspicion of being a Chinese spy trying to spy on spiritual leader Dalai Lama. A sketch of the woman was issued by the intelligence agency after which was arrested. During the investigation, she was found guilty of violating visa rules and was not a spy and she was deported back to her country.