Lucknow: A court in Uttar Pradesh has extended the police remand of 26-year-old Chinese national, named Wang Xuanju, for allegedly spying, for another four days. Police will take Wang to Lucknow for further questioning. Wang had earlier told police that he visited many places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and clicked photographs of buildings and installations.

Wang was arrested at Indo-Nepal's Gauriphanta border at Lakhimpur Kheri on February 19, after which he was produced before the court, which had remanded him in police custody for five days. On Friday, his remand ended but the court extended by another four days. Following this, Wang's police remand will be for a total of four days.

The Chinese national had come to India without possessing any visa or passport or any other valid documents. Police had arrested him on charges of spying. In the initial phase of investigation, Wang was taken to Delhi for two days. Police collected the CCTV footage of Wang's travel as evidence. His mobile phone and camera were sent to the forensic lab to get more details.

Wang was booked under IPC's sections 121 (waging war against the Government of India) and 121-A (conspiracy to commit a punishable offence) and Sections 3 and 12 of the Passport Act.

Read also: Two Uzbek nationals arrested near the Indo-Nepal border at Sitamarhi

It was learnt that Wang went to Thailand from China and then travelled to Nepal. In mid-February, he took a bus from Nepal and reached Delhi. He also visited many places in Uttar Pradesh. After which, he was trying to return to Nepal and the Sashastra Seema Bal arrested him while he was crossing the Gaurifanta-Nepal border at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Sources said Wang will now be brought to Lucknow and is likely to be interrogated by UP's Anti-Terrorist Squad and National Investigation Agency. Police are yet to get answers to several questions from Wang. For instance, his exact duration of stay in India and the places and buildings he visited as well as the people he met remained unknown.