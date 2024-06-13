Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Invitation Leaked, Couple Confirms Wedding on THIS Date

Hyderabad: The wedding invitation of Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal has been leaked on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. The audio wedding invitation, which has gone viral, reveals that the couple is set to tie the knot on June 23 in Mumbai. Despite maintaining a tight-lipped stance on their wedding plans, the leaked invitation has spilled the beans on the highly anticipated celebration.

The invitation, designed as a magazine cover, features an endearing image of the couple, with Zaheer planting a tender kiss on his bride-to-be. The dress code for the evening is specified as formal and festive, setting the tone for a glamorous occasion. The invitation addresses the rumours surrounding their relationship, with "Rumours were true" written on it.

Upon scanning the QR code embedded in the invitation, guests are treated to a heartfelt audio message from the soon-to-be-wed couple. Sonakshi warmly greets their "hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos friends and family," while Zaheer takes over, reflecting on their seven-year journey together. "All the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us to this very moment," he says, with his voice filled with emotion.

The couple then expresses their excitement about transitioning from being rumoured partners to becoming each other's official husband and wife. They extend a warm invitation to their loved ones, urging them to drop everything and join in the revelry on June 23. "This celebration will not be complete without you, so come party with us," they say in unison.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's romance has been a subject of interest for fans, with the couple having dated for seven years. They reportedly took the significant step of moving in together in 2023. The actors have never shied away from publicly acknowledging their relationship, frequently spotted together at various locations in Mumbai. Initially, they kept their romance under wraps, but in recent times, they have been open about their affection for each other, often sharing adorable posts on social media.

Professionally, the couple has collaborated on the 2022 film Double XL and the music video Blockbuster. As they prepare to embark on this new chapter in their lives, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing their special day. With the wedding invitation setting the tone for a grand celebration, it's clear that Sonakshi and Zaheer's big day will be an unforgettable affair.