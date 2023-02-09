Sithamari (Bihar): SSB has arrested two Uzbekistani women from the Indo-Nepal border. SSB sources said that along with the two Uzbek nationals, an Indian national has also been arrested on Wednesday from Sonbarsa Police Station, near the Indo-Nepal border on Wednesday.

They further revealed that on Wednesday SSB jawans were patrolling at the Border Outpost 323/25 near the Indo-Nepal border at Sonbarsa when they spotted two women. Observing their hairstyle and dress, the jawans suspected that they are foreigners following which they were arrested. An Indian citizen was also arrested along with the Uzbek nationals.

Police sources said that an initial investigation has revealed that the two women are Uzbek nationals and passports of Uzbekistan have been recovered from them. They further revealed that one woman has been identified as Reno while the other has been identified as Ogulijn.

" Both are around 25 years old. The arrested Indian national has been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of the Haribela of Bathnaha police station area of Sitamarhi," police sources said.

Speaking to reporters Ram Krishna, DSP Headquarters said that the two foreign women were detained by SSB jawans under suspicious circumstances. "SSB jawans posted at the Indo-Nepal border of Sitamarhi have detained two foreign women near the Indo-Nepal border. Passports of both have been recovered from them. An Indian youth was also detained. All have been taken into custody and are being interrogated," he added.

Police sources said that investigators are facing difficulty while interrogating the women during interrogation due to the language barrier and are looking for a translator.