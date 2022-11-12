Ahmedabad: As the Gujarat Assembly elections are drawing near, the focus of opposition parties has turned to freebies to lure voters while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on its plank of 'double engine' development in the State. Amid this, political experts predict prospects of the State witnessing a triangular fight between the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) this time.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had run an exclusive campaign in Ahmedabad already when he made eight promises to the people, including free medical treatment and farm debt waiver. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal went on promising many things each time he visited Gujarat and he specially promised five things, including energy and education.

In general, Gujarati voters cannot easily be lured but the plethora of freebies being offered by major contestants are alluring. On the other hand, inflation has increased a lot and prices have gone up even as the common man is confronting a whole range of problems including unemployment. So it is difficult to say which way the voters will lean this time.

The first and foremost promise made by Rahul Gandhi this time is farm debt waiver. If Congress comes to power, farmers' debt up to three lakhs will be waived off. Also electricity bills of farmers will be waived. Besides, free medical treatment will be given up to Rs 10 lakh in addition to provision of free medicines. A compensation of four lakh rupees will be given to the families of three lakh people who died in Corona. Congress will start 3,000 English medium schools and ensure free education to girls.

Rahul Gandhi also promised a subsidy of five rupees to milk producers, a gas cylinder which is currently available for 1,000 rupees will be given for 500 rupees. If the Congress government is formed in the state, 10 lakh youth will be given jobs.

On his part, Arvind Kejriwal promised if his party came to power, all households will receive free power. In addition, everyone's outstanding power bills will be cancelled. In addition, sisters above the age of 18 would receive 1,000 rupees each every month in their accounts. An unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 will be given.

On the other hand, the BJP is talking of a "double engine growth" in the State but rivals accuse the saffron brigade of doing nothing but politics over a period of 27 years.

In the past, many instances were there when the respective governments handed over freebies. Akhilesh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, gave out computers and bicycles. In Uttarakhand, pressure cookers are offered under the National Nutrition Mission programme. In Jharkhand, 58 lakh people with ration cards are receiving free lungis and saris in exchange for a donation of Rs 10 a piece.

In the states of South India, the freebies have gained enormous popularity for a long time. The free rice programme was begun in 1967 by Annadurai in Tamil Nadu. Every party got inspired following its overwhelming success. DMK leaders made free rice and colour TV promises during the 2006 general election. During the most recent assembly elections, several parties also pledged to provide a mixer grinder, cooker, and stove in addition to 1,000 rupees.

Even the people of Delhi enjoyed free water and power so much so Arvind Kejriwal won again with a sizable majority. In the fiscal year 2019–20, the Delhi government invested Rs 468 crore in the free water programme. In Delhi, there is no charge for the first 20,000 gallons of water used. A few months prior to the elections, the Delhi government introduced free bus transportation for women. The Delhi government reportedly spent Rs 1,700 crore on subsidies in 2018–'19.

Similar freebies took centre stage even in Jharkhand, Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand. During Corona, different States were engaged in a sort of competition to rescue people with special packages during lockdowns.