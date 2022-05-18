Ahmedabad: Danish Qureshi, a spokesperson of the All India Majlis e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has been detained in Ahmedabad for an alleged derogatory remark against Hindu deities in relation to the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The Ahmedabad Police's Cyber Crime Branch took action after complaints emerged from several quarters against his purportedly questionable remarks.

The abusive tweet was issued via a Twitter user named Danish Qureshi, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police for Cyber Crime JM Yadav. "The action was taken after it came to the notice of the cyber team that derogatory language was used against Hindu gods and goddesses from a Twitter handle belonging to Qureshi. We carried out a technical analysis of the Twitter handle and arrested Qureshi," Yadav further said.

Qureshi was booked under section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (used against a person promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony as well as section 67 of the IT Act. Yadav noted that Qureshi had been charged at two different police stations.

The Hindu side claimed to have discovered a 'Shiv ling' during videography sessions inside the mosque compound, while the Muslim side has denied it, calling it a fountain. The apex court, meanwhile, has directed authorities to seal the concerned area near the object but has not stopped namaz offerings inside the mosque. The next hearing in the matter is set to be held on May 19.

(With agency inputs)