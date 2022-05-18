New Delhi: A day after organizing an urgent meeting over the ongoing Gyanvapi Masjid, The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), on Wednesday has asked the Centre and the state governments to clarify their stand on the alleged targeting of places of worship of Muslims in the country.

Expressing the displeasure over the ongoing situation, AIMPLB said that "the board realizes that the courts are also disappointing the minorities and the oppressed. Because of this, the sectarian forces that are taking the path of lawlessness are getting encouragement," read a statement.

The statement from the official press release by AIMPLB also underscores that the government should clarify its position on the 1991 Act on worship and urged Muslim preachers and scholars to be patient and stay united. False claims are being made and they should be countered scientifically and legally, the statement said.

It has been decided in the meeting that the legal committee of the AIMPLB will assist the maintenance body of the mosque -- Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee -- and its lawyers in connection with the Gyanvapi Masjid case in the Supreme Court.

"The board has decided to bring the real intention behind all the disputes being raised regarding mosques before the people so that they cannot be misled. If needed, we can also launch an agitation in the country in this connection. The truth is that whatever is happening is being done to damage the unity and integrity of the country," said AIMPLB executive member Qasim Rasool.

(With agency inputs)