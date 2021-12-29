Dang (Gujarat): A day after Christmas, 251 Christian families were converted to Hinduism by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing leaders at Shiv Rudra Hanuman temple in Navagam area of Saputara, a tribal area in ​​Dang district of Gujarat.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', the event, organised by VHP in Ahwa Taluk of the district, saw 251 families accepting Hinduism during a Tulsi Pujan. Tribal traditional dance was also performed in the conversion program.

Surrounded by forests, Dang is home to a large number of tribal communities and alleged reports of them being converted to Christianity have come from the place in the past.

Harishbhai, who converted from Hinduism to Christianity and again converted to Hinduism, said that Hinduism had "changed his heart".

"The joy that is in Hinduism is not in other religions. There is no religion greater than Hinduism," he said.

Read: Three families at Rugudsai village in Jharkhand ostracised for embracing Christianity