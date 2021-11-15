Chaibasa (Jharkhand): The villagers of Rugudsai village in Chaibasa district of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand have socially boycotted three families, who converted to Christianity. Gram Sabha was organised under the leadership of village head Munda Shapator Singh Purti on Sunday in which they discussed against those who are converting innocent villagers into Christianity by luring them with freebies.

Speaking on the occasion, the village head Munda called the heads of three families of the village to the meeting, who believed in Christianity, and urged them to return to 'Sarna' religion. But, they refused to accept his request. Hence, the villagers announced a social boycott of the three families in the presence of the office bearers of the 'Adivasi Ho Samaj Yuva Mahasabha'.

The people of Sarna faith will not participate in the birth, death, marriage and other social events of ostracised villagers. The visit of converted families to Deshauli village, a place of faith of Sarna community, will be prohibited. No one will speak to them, there will be no transaction and business relationship with them. The villagers, who violate this rule have to pay Rs 5,000 as penalty.

Converted families will be able to graze their cattle on their land only. Except for the benefits of government schemes, hospitals, schools, ponds, hand pumps and other government facilities, there will be a ban on the use of the rest of the public properties of the village.