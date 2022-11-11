New Delhi : All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat on Thursday, which consisted of 46 candidates. The party had announced its first list on November 4, in which 43 candidates were announced. With the release of second list party has announced 89 candidates name out of 182 members of Gujarat Assembly. The list of candidates released duly signed by Mukul Wasnik, party's general secretary.

Among the candidates named in the second list, Arjanbhai Bhudia has been fielded from Bhuj, Bhikhabhai Joshi from Junagadh, Aslam Cyclewala from Surat East, Ashokbhai Patel from Surat North and Kamlkumar Patel from Valsad. Three women leaders have found their way into the second including Kalpana Karamsibhai Makwana from Limbdi, Jermaben Sukhlal Vasava from Dediapada -ST, and Bharti Prakash Patel from Karanj.

The Congress is seeking to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- and the votes will be counted on December 8.