Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed confidence in the BJP forming government in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections and said, "The party will break all records and win with maximum number of seats". The Union Minister accompanied a candidate who filed his nomination from the Sanand constituency for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Kanu Patel to contest from the Sanand seat in Ahmedabad for the polls slated to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Shah praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Praising Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Shah said, "he is speeding up development works in the state."

The Home Minister also mentioned the law and order situation and said that the "state has improved." The BJP has released its fourth list of candidates, where it announced 12 names including two women candidates. Earlier, the party released the names of 167 for the Gujarat Assembly elections.