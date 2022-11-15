Ahmedabad (Gujarat): It's more a battle between kin rather than political parties in some seats in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. The mainstream political parties have fielded candidates to ensure certain victory in most seats. As the poll battle lines are drawn, the respective parties have roped in family members to confront each other in order to raise their winning chances in some seats.

In Ankleshwar assembly constituency in Bharuch district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is once again fielding sitting MLA Ishwar Singh Patel. To confront him, the Congress has given its ticket to his own brother, Vijay alias Vallabh. This seat has been held by the BJP since 1990. In the past also, Ishwar Singh Patel confronted and defeated his relative and uncle Ratanji Patel in the year 2002.

In this election, the Ankleshwar seat throws up a fight between brothers in the wake of the Congress changing electoral strategies to hit the BJP where it hurts the most.

Also Read: Gujarat Elections 2022: It's double engine Vs freebies

Then, there is the Jamnagar North seat where the BJP has nominated Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. They are now taking part in the election campaign. Ravindra Jadeja has also started campaigning intensely and he has appealed to his cricket fans to vote for the BJP. On the other hand, the Congress campaign is being managed by Nayanaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja's sister and a leader of the Congress Pradesh Mahila Morcha.

The Zaghadia (ST reserved) seat has been won by Chhotu Vasava seven times in a row. But there is speculation that Chhotu Vasava has differences with his son Mahesh Vasava over the latter's association with the BJP. Mahesh, who won from Dediapada seat previously, has decided to change his seat and contest from Zaghadia this time. Chhotu Vasava, who began Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), is stated to have decided to join forces with the Janata Dal (United) yet again. Political circles are eager to see what twist the father-son differences will take in the coming days.