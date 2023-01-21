Dehradun: A young woman from Delhi has accused a youth of raping her on the pretext of marriage and his family of forcing her to convert. Police arrested the accused following a complaint by the woman in this regard. Surya Bhushan Negi, in charge of Patel Nagar police station, identified the accused as Naushad Qureshi, a resident of the Patel Nagar area.

Negi said that a team of police arrested the accused Naushad Qureshi from the Lal Pul area late evening on Friday. Based on the complaint of the woman, a case about forcible conversion has also been registered against Qureshi's brother Shahnawaz and father Zaheer Qureshi. As per Surya Bhushan Negi, in charge of Patel Nagar police station, the woman was in a live-in relationship with accused Naushad Qureshi in Sanskrit Lok Colony for the last one-and-a-half years.

Also read: Woman gang-raped in the shared cab on Yamuna Expressway in Agra

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Naushad repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage. She further alleged in her complaint that Naushad was forced to abort her baby twice and was pressurizing her to have an abortion for the third time as well. However, when she got pregnant the third time, the woman said she reached Naushad Qureshi's house and wanted to talk to the accused's brother Shahnawaz and father Zahir Qureshi.

However, the woman alleged that instead of giving her sympathy, Naushad's father and brother started abusing her. In her complaint to the police, the woman further accused Naushad's father and brother of forcing her to religious conversion. Surya Bhushan Negi, in charge of Patel Nagar police station, said that Naushad has been arrested in the case. Over the allegations of forcible religious conversion, the station in charge said that an investigation has been launched to find the truth.