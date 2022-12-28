Woman gangraped on Noida-Agra expressway, CP Agra briefing about the incident

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons were apprehended for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year-old woman on the Yamuna Expressway and leaving her near Etmadpur police station area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place when the victim was on her way to Firozabad on a shared taxi from Noida sector 37 late on Tuesday night.

"All the three accused were apprehended and an investigation is being done on the basis of the woman's complaint at Etmadpur police station today (Wednesday). She said that three men raped her and dropped her near Etmadpur when she took a shared taxi from Noida," said CP Agra Preetinder Singh.

The victim, a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, used to work in a textile firm in Noida. She is also a class 12th student and was living at her aunt's place in Noida. She left her job a month ago and went to Noida for collecting her outstanding salary, police said.

The victim reached Etmadpur police station on Wednesday morning. She said the driver of the taxi dropped other passengers at the Kuberpur Interchange of Yamuna Expressway following which the taxi driver along with other two gang-raped her on the Yamuna Expressway and dropped her near Etmadpur.

The police commissioner said CCTV footage of toll plazas was analysed to track the taxi, a Maruti Eeco, which was used as the cab and it has been impounded. The three men who were involved in the case have also been apprehended. They are being interrogated and further legal proceedings are being carried out, Singh added.