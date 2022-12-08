New Delhi: With BJP is all set to retain power in Gujarat as the party is winning the majority seats in the Assembly polls. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said, "The reason for achieving success in Gujarat is Narendra Modi." "The way the party and the government have worked for the country during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure is the main reason for the success of the party victory in Gujarat.

The reason of achieving success in Gujarat is PM Narendra Modi: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

Also read: BJP has torn apart the Constitution, wants to write its own: SP leader Abu Asim Azmi

Rupala said, "People have chosen Narendra Modi as they believe in him. By having faith in him, the people of Gujarat have shown love to him. Narendra Modi is the reason behind the success." Similarly, unlike many previous Indian Prime Ministers and their governments, Narendra Modi's governance won the applause of the people. This is clearly evident in his government's approach to the Covid crisis, he pointed out.