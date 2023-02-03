New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi police on Friday arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang near Rohini Sector 28-29, police said. The accused have been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, and Jatin, who hails from Baba Haridas Nagar in Delhi. According to the Delhi police, the Special Cell raided the area following specific inputs about the presence of gangsters. As the special team approached the suspect area near Rohini sector 28-29, the gangsters hiding in the area opened fire, which was retaliated by the Delhi police, leading to firing, said the police.

According to the Delhi police, the gangsters and the cops fired two rounds each. However, no one was injured in the firing, the police said. The police team later overpowered both the hiding gangsters and arrested them. Both are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and are being questioned by the special cell of the Delhi police. Recently, the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that a key member of the Bishnoi gang was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police.

Meanwhile, an accused identified as Rajveer Singh alias Ravi Rajgarh, a resident of Rajgarh village in Khanna district, was arrested by the police. A Chinese-made pistol of 30 calibre with six live cartridges was recovered from his possession. The arrested accused was said to be in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi and Canadian terrorist Goldie Brar for the last 13-14 years and was continuously carrying out criminal activities at their behest, police said.

Many criminal cases related to murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act etc are registered against him in the state. Significantly, Lawrence Bishnoi, whose name is on the list of top gangsters is believed to be running his gang operations from jail. The Delhi police are considering the arrest of two of the members of that gang as a big success. On November 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youths to carry out terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.