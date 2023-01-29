Jaipur: Three unknown bike-borne assailants opened indiscriminate firing on a leading hotel in Rajasthan capital Jaipur late on Saturday with the Bishnoi gang taking the responsibility for the attack, police said. The assailants have also dropped a threatening letter asking the hotel owner to arrange Rs 1 crore money.

According to DCP East Rajeev Pachar, three bike-borne miscreants fired more than 19 rounds near the gate of the airport plaza located in the Jawahar Circle police station area of the capital. After firing the rounds, the miscreants fled the spot, the DCP East said. He further informed that the assailants also threw a letter towards the hotel while fleeing from the spot.

In the letter, the assailants asked the owner of the hotel for Rs 1 crore money and threatened to kill him in case he failed to pay the money. While the police are probing the case, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has purportedly taken responsibility for the firing by posting it on social media. It is being said that the responsibility has been taken by Hrithik Boxer of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in a post on social media.

However, police are probing the veracity of the post. The police are raiding the possible hideouts of the assailants, along with the District Special Team East, the Commissionerate Special Team has also been deployed to nab the attackers. Police are also probing any possible enmity between the miscreants with the hotel owner. Police are also examining the footage of the incident captured on the CCTV cameras.