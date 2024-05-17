Two Minor Girls Strangulated to Death in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, Elder Sibling Taken Into Custody

Bijnor: Two girls, aged 5 and 7 years, were strangulated to death while they were sleeping in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Thursday night while their elder sister has been taken into police custody in this connection.

The incident took place at around midnight in Gohawar village under Noorpur police station. Police said the 13-year-old girl has confessed to the crime but some conspiracy is being suspected.

The deceased Pavitra (5) and Shruti (7) are daughters of Savita and Sahdev, who works as a labourer at a brick kiln. The couple has three daughters and a son. The accused girl is from Savita's previous marriage.

According to police, the three girls were sleeping beside their mother and two of the girls were found dead around midnight. On information, a team from Noorpur police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation after taking the elder sister under custody.

During interrogation, the elder sister told police that she had strangulated her two sisters with a dupatta because she was unhappy with them since she had to do all the household work alone.

A senior police officer said the accused's statements are not convincing and the case is being probed from all angles. "The incident took place at night and it is unlikely that an outsider entered the room to commit the murder. The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the elder girl is being interrogated further," he added.