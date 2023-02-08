New Delhi: The Prime Minister, who is likely to reply to the President’s address on Wednesday, was seen wearing a light blue "sadri" jacket made of recycled plastic bottles. Interestingly enough the jacket was manufactured by Indian Oil Corporation and was presented to him during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Energy Week was aimed to showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse. According to officials, to observe the energy week, more than ten thousand garments will be prepared for the employees of Indian Oil Corporation and Indian Army.

According to an Indian Oil press release, the oil company has decided to recycle 20 million discarded PET bottles to prepare uniforms for the company’s frontline workers. The ceremony titled "Unbottled - Towards a Greener Future" was launched in November this year and the company decided to design uniforms exclusively for nearly 3 lakh Indian Oil Fuel Station Attendants and Indane LPG Gas delivery personnel.

The dress materials for these uniforms have been extracted from recycled polyester derived from the processing of used & discarded PET bottles. This initiative would support recycling about 405 tonnes of PET bottles, equivalent to offsetting over 20 million bottles yearly.

The Prime Minister’s wearing of this jacket also bears significance because the government is strongly promoting green energy and has launched National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of 19,700 crores in this budget. This will facilitate low carbon intensity, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports and make the country adopt technology and market leadership in this sector.