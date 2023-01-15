New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police recovered a dead body cut into three pieces from a drain in the Bhalaswa Dairy area on Saturday. The police have sent the dead body for postmortem, however, it has not been identified yet. The police were led to the body by two terror suspects who were arrested on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad over their suspected links with terror organisations. It is during their interrogation that both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in the Bhalaswa Dairy area from where traces of human blood were found by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

According to sources, both suspects made a video of slitting the man's throat and sent it to their handlers. The dead body was cut into three pieces and wrapped in a plastic bag. The police have registered a case under relevant sections against the two accused. They were sent to police custody for 14 days for further questioning.

Out of the two arrested accused, Naushad who hails from Delhi's Jahangirpuri is associated with the terrorist organization Harkat-ul-Ansar. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in two separate cases of murder. Accused Jagjit who is from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar, has been associated with the infamous Bambiha gang. It is learned that he has relations with Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla based in Canada. Jagjit is also a parole jumper convicted in a case of murder in Uttarakhand. A few days back, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared Jagjit Singh a terrorist.

With their arrest, the Delhi police claimed to have foiled a terror bid ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The police also recovered three pistols and 22 live cartridges from them.