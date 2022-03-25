New Delhi: People are bearing the brunt of petrol and diesel price hike for the third day across the country. While petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre in Delhi. The petrol and diesel will cost Rs 97.81 per litre and Rs 89.07 per litre respectively in Delhi on Friday. In Mumbai, the petrol price is hiked by 84 paise, sold at Rs 112.51 per litre and after an 85 paise hike, the price of diesel is put at Rs 96.70 per litre.

Chennai saw a jump in petrol and diesel prices by 76 paise per litre each. Petrol will cost Rs 103.67 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.71 per litre in Chennai. Petrol is priced at Rs 106.34 per litre after an increase of 84 paise in Kolkata and diesel is sold at Rs 91.42 a litre, after an increase of 80 paise. This is the third increase in four days after a pause of over four months. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, the oil companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 1 per kilogram. The price of one kg CNG has reached Rs 59.01 per kg in Delhi. The IGL has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM) effective from Thursday.

