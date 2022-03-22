New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the government for the fuel price hike. Gandhi's attack came after petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 80 paise per litre. The Wayanad MP tweeted against the fuel price hike in Hindi stating that the 'lockdown' has come to an end for fuel price hike.

"The 'Lockdown' imposed on the prices of gas, diesel and petrol has been lifted. Now the government will continuously 'develop' the prices. Ask the Prime Minister about the inflation epidemic, he will say Thali Bajao," he wrote.

Besides the petrol and diesel prices hike, the domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre as against Rs 95.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 86.67 per litre to Rs 87.47. Simultaneously, the price of a non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been increased to Rs 949.50 for each 14.2-kg bottle in the national capital.

While the LPG rates were last revised on October 6, 2021, petrol and diesel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 as the five states went to polls. The LPG prices had gone up by close to Rs 100 per cylinder between July and October 6, 2021, before criticism halted the revision in rates.

