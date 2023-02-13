Opposition should be treated in mental hospital, says BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav

New Delhi: The first session of the Parliament's budget session ended on Monday and now after the break, the session will start again on March 13. During this entire session, along with the budget, the Adani issue was in the limelight. From this, it can be predicted that the next session, which will start on March 13 will also be dominated by the budget and Adani issue.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav appealed to the Prime Minister to get all opposition including Rahul Gandhi treated in a mental hospital. Speaking on the opposition, Yadav said that Parliament's running procedure is done by the speaker, but the way the opposition has insulted the bench in the past, the country has seen it. I appeal to the Prime Minister to treat the opposition's mental health.

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi is unable to speak at all and whatever his tutor writes, he also misreads that. The opposition does not like any issue, even if it is the issue of development."

Yadav alleged that the opposition's strings are connected to foreign countries, they do not trust their country and they are presenting the industry as a villain, which is very dangerous, while Adani has done business in the country since the time of Congress, but Congress always thinks negatively. The BJP MP said that it is the responsibility of every parliament to maintain its dignity.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav once again demanded the government change the name of Lucknow to Lakhanpur. He said that the name was changed by foreign invaders while trying to change the face and culture of the country, so he said that all the names of UP should be changed as many places have been renamed by foreign invaders.

Describing the statement of Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema, as useless, the BJP MP called it an incorrect history and said that such things are nonsense and that by saying useless things, efforts are being made to create distance between Hindus and Muslims.