New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani, addressing a Jamiat convention at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, took a jibe at Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and created a furore by saying that 'Allah and Om are one'. Taking serious objection to Madani's comment, other religious leaders like Jain Guru Lokesh Muni rose from their seats and left the dais in a huff.

On the second day of the 34th session of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani criticised Mohan Bhagwat for recently commenting that all Muslims are Hindus in this country. “The statement that we were born first in this country and therefore all Muslims are Hindus is very wrong,” said Madani, triggering counter criticism from both Hindu and Muslim religious leaders.

Only yesterday, Jamiat chief faced criticism at the convention by saying that India belongs to him as much as it does to Prime Minister Modi and RSS chief Bhagwat and that this land (India) is birthplace of Islam. Several Muslim religious leaders have taken strong objection to this as well. It is wrong to suggest that Islam came from outside, Madani said and claimed that that the "first Prophet of Islam Adam descended from here.

Also Read: This govt's behaviour is completely unacceptable: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on UP madrassa survey

The Jamiat chief appealed to the RSS to make its affiliates shun "hate and enmity". To say that Islam is a religion that came from outside is completely wrong and historically baseless, he said on Friday. Madani further raked up a controversy, saying, "This is our country. As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, it belongs to Mahmood. Neither Mahmood is one inch ahead of them nor are they one inch ahead of Mahmood," he said.