New Delhi/Patna: Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav disclosed that except Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav no other party leader would comment on matters related to the party's policy. He was speaking at the national convention of the party held at the convention centre in NDMC of Delhi. Addressing the National executive meeting being held at New Delhi,

Yadav while giving strict instructions to the party leaders, who speak without thinking, said,"Tejashwi is striving to strengthen the party and for the unity of the party cadre and leaders. Everyone must speak carefully and only Tejashwi will announce all the important policies of the party to the media." He further said that the party has decided that only Tejashwi will speak on all important party matters because if everyone starts speaking confusion will prevail." Lalu Prasad Yadav was elected the national president of the party for the 12th time. He was elected unopposed after filing his nomination in September.