New Delhi: Going ahead with its cohesive actions against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted search operations for several PFI cadres, who were trained in the use of knives, daggers, swords and other weapons. The anti-terror agency carried out search operations at 56 locations across Kerala against the banned outfit.

"Searches were conducted at residences of seven state executive committee members, seven zonal heads of PFI, 15 physical training instructors-trainers of PFI, houses of seven PFI cadres trained in the use of knives, daggers, swords and other types of weapons to carry out murderous violent acts and 20 other suspects," an NIA official said.

The NIA conducted the search operation following several clues they received from other arrested PFI leaders. "We will continue our search operation. We believe that there are still several PFI leaders and cadres, who are on the run from law enforcement agencies," the official said. The agency suspects that even though PFI was banned for five years, the members may get involved in anti-national activities with the help of forces inimical to India's security.

"The raids were part of its ongoing case, which is related to unlawful and violent activities being carried out by the PFI, its office bearers, cadres, members and affiliates. This case was registered suo-moto on September 19, 2022," the official said. The official said that the PFI has been found "justifying the use of criminal force and encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organizations".

Earlier on September 22 this year, NIA had conducted searches at 24 locations in Kerala, including offices of PFI and residences of 13 accused. Searches on Thursday have led to the recovery and seizure of sharp-edged weapons, incriminating material and digital devices, said the official, adding "further investigations in the case are in progress".