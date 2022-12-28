Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two more terrorist operatives on Wednesday in connection with the Coimbatore car comb blast case in Tamil Nadu pertaining to a bomb blast in a car laden with explosives in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple of Coimbatore. The accused, Jamesha Mubeen, after swearing in "bayath" (allegiance) to ISIS was planning to carry out a suicide attack and cause extensive damage to the Temple Complex with the intention to strike terror in the community.

"Today (28.12.2022), NIA arrested another two terrorist operatives in RC-01/2022/NIA/CHE case pertaining to a bomb blast in a car laden with explosives in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple of Coimbatore District. The accused, Jamesha Mubeen, after swearing bayath (allegiance) to ISIS was planning to carry out a suicide attack and cause extensive damage to the Temple Complex with the intention to strike terror in the community," NIA said in a statement.

An FIR was registered on October 23 at Ukkadam police station and NIA took over the case on October 27. The accused identified as Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofar Ali were residents of Coimbatore. Earlier, nine other accused have been arrested in the case .

Also Read: Coimbatore car blast: 3 arrested; suicide bomber had 'bayath' with ISIS, says NIA

Investigations have revealed that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the interior of forested regions of Asanoor and Kadambur areas of Sathyamangalam forest in Tamil Nadu's Erode district in February. The meetings were led by now arrested Umar Farook and Jamesha Mubeen(who died in the blast) ,Mohammed Azharudin, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali, where they conspired to prepare for and execute terror acts. Further investigations in the case are in progress.