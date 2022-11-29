New Delhi: Days after six people were killed in firing in a border clash between Assam and Meghalaya, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took cognizance of the matter and asked for a report from Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in the next two weeks.

The NHRC asked Home Secretary and Assam Chief Secretary to suggest measures to prevent such incidents in areas of disputed borders. The NHRC took cognizance of a memorandum submitted by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that six people including one Assam forest official had died in firing by the Assam police and Assam forest guards at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya on November 22.

The commission has observed that it seems this incident has taken place due to the border dispute between the two states - Assam and Meghalaya, which is a larger issue pending for a long time. "Prima-facie, it appears that, had this dispute been settled, such type of incident would have been averted. Whatsoever may be the dispute between the states, police have to use restraint in such situations," the NHRC said.

