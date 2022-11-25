New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that six patients lost eyesight due to alleged negligence by doctors after the cataract surgery at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Reportedly, the patients were told that the eye surgeries were being conducted at a free camp, but were taken for a ride and were charged Rs 1,500 per surgery.

The Commission has observed the contents of media reports, if true, amount to human rights violation of the victims. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report on the matter, including the status of the FIR registered in connection with the incident and relief/compensation, if any, provided to the victims.

Also read: NHRC notice to Rajasthan govt, DGP over deaths of 2 workers at sewage treatment plant

The Commission would also like to know the steps taken and proposed to be taken by the State government to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur in the future. The report must also contain whether the hospital had obtained prior approval from the district authorities before holding a free eye surgery camp. The response from the authorities is expected within four weeks.

According to the media reports, carried out on November 24, the cataract surgeries were performed at the free eye surgery camp by the private hospital from November 2 to 4. Reportedly, post-surgery, the infection became so severe that the cornea of four patients had to be removed by the doctors at the GSVM Medical College, Kanpur. A probe is being conducted to trace how many patients got infected after the eye surgery at the camp.