New Delhi: Two young inmates allegedly attacked a third one inside jail number 5 of Tihar prison here with a sharp object in a scuffle over watching TV, officials said on Wednesday. The fight broke out in a barrack where offenders aged between 18 and 21 are lodged, a senior jail official said.

In the scuffle that allegedly started over watching TV, the assailants used a sharp metallic piece taken from the fan to attack their fellow prisoner, officials said. The injured inmate had his face cut in the attack. He was taken to DDU hospital where he was discharged later, they said. (PTI)

