New Delhi: At least six persons, including four prisoners and an Assistant Superintendent and a warden of Tihar Jail, suffered injuries in a scuffle between jail officials and some prisoners on Friday, DG Sandeep Goyal said.

According to Goyal, the clash took place on Friday evening during which four prisoners were injured. When the jail officials tried to intervene, two among them were also injured.

"A scuffle took place between the Tihar Jail officials and undertrial inmates inside jail No 4. Assistant Superintendent Sunil and warden Neeraj Shokeen tried to pacify the prisoners, but were hurt in the incident, along with four inmates," Goyal said.

He said that some inmates in jail No 4 were trying to beat up another inmate on Friday evening and the jail staff intervened and tried to control them. "All the injured, including jail officials and inmates, were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital. Injuries don't seem serious. The situation is under control now," he added.

This is not the first incident of violence inside the jail premises. Earlier also, a number of clashes have taken place inside the jail during which many prisoners were injured.

