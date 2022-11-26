New Delhi: Colombia has apprised India of the priorities of the new government and assessed the regional situation, during the bilateral talks held between the two countries. The bilateral discussions were held between Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, and his counterpart Francisco Jose Coy Granados, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted "Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar had productive discussions with Colombia’s Vice FM @franccoy. Reviewed India and Colombia relations and agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation. Secretary invited Vice FM Coy @CancilleriaCol to India for foreign office consultations at mutually convenient dates"

This was the first foreign office-level engagement between the two countries following the assumption of office by the new government in Colombia. The two sides reviewed bilateral relations. The Colombian side highlighted the priorities of the new government and assessed the regional situation. The two countries enjoy friendly and cordial bilateral relations.

Over the years, the relationship between the two countries has strengthened and diversified in all areas of mutual interest encompassing political, commercial, and cultural fields. Foreign Office Consultations mechanism was established in 1995. The last (9th round) Foreign Office Consultations took place on May 7 2021 through video conference.

Also read: MEA refers to govt's statement in Parliament on bringing back Kohinoor from UK

High-level bilateral engagements between India and Colombia witnessed an upswing in 2021. Minister of State for External Affairs MOS (MEA)Meenakshi Lekhi paid an official visit to Colombia from September 4-6 2021. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar met with Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia Marta Lucía Ramírez on September 25 last year on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly.