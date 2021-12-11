More than 300 of the relentless fight of the farmers, achieved a breakthrough, in the form of rolling back of three controversial farm laws by the Union government. It was the historic victory of the farmers against the 'nonchalant' and 'adamant' approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, says the Saamana editorial.

The protesting farmers never bowed down to the Centre's 'arrogant approach' and brought the agitation to the logical conclusion. After receiving the stamp of approval in Parliament to take back three black farm laws; providing compensation to the next of kin of farmers, who laid down their lives while fighting for their cause at Delhi-Haryana borders.

Besides, the protesting farmers took written assurances from the Centre that their several other demands should be taken care of. The farmers' list of demands include--the setting up of a committee, which will look into the details of minimum support price (MSP) for the agriculture produce, and before the submission of the panel report, the existing MSP will continue; taking back of criminal cases lodged against the agitating farmers, the proposed Energy Amendment Bill should be tabled in the House after holding a discussion with farmers.

Apart from this, members of the Joint Farmers' forum also took written approval from the Union agriculture secretary that farmers involved in burning wood; to keep themselves warm--no action should be taken against them for such act.

Now, after repealing the three controversial farm laws as well as receipt of written assurances pertaining to their other demands, the farmers, who had chipped in for 378 days at the Delhi-Haryana borders, have started going back to their places. This historic win of the farmers will go in annals of history as the most powerful movement.

The farmers put up a brave face and never gave up till the end. The farmers of Punjab and Haryana became the voice of their fellow brethren of the country, which turned out to be a mass movement. The three black farm laws were brought to appease the capitalists in the country and some of the prominent business houses, but the farmers' rock-solid determination 'not-to-give-up', compelled the Union government to back off.

Besides, impending fear of loss in the upcoming polls in several states, as well as the Lakhimpur Khiri incident, in which several farmers were crushed to death, compelled the Modi government to beat a hasty retreat.