Mumbai: Even as the long-resisted farm laws were finally repealed, the farmers have decided to continue their agitation until the laws are officially abdicated through a parliamentary session. The Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' in its editorial pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entirely lost the farmers' trust as they are reluctant to end their agitation.

The editorial highlights the fact that the first parliamentary session is scheduled on November 29, and on the same day, the Kisan Morcha Union has decided to reach Delhi with 500 farmers and tractors to show their ongoing protests. It further reiterated that PM Modi's word is not enough for the farmers to trust him.

"The Prime Minister passed these laws with a majority vote in the Lok Sabha, but he did not care about the people it was actually going to affect. Now that these laws are finally being repealed solely because of the farmers' unwavering resistance, the PM is being given credit — he's being called being large-hearted. But the farmers know that it is not his big heart, it's the blood and sweat of the 700 farmers who lost their lives in this protest that brought this victory," it says.

The editorial further highlights how the farmers have faced several injustices and still haven't given up. "Despite being called Khalistanis and terrorists, these farmers from Punjab and Haryana did not back down. They have proved their mettle to the world that despite immense pressure and an attempt of systematic oppression from the government, finally, they emerged victorious." Three of the prominent faces of the farmers' protest — Rakesh Tikait, Balveer Singh and Jalinder Singh — are specifically praised in this article for being steadfast even in the face of propaganda and politics during the protests. It also quotes the Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Sinha — "Even if the laws are repealed today, they can be enforced again" — emphasizing there's a fair possibility that the farm laws will be reinforced and that is why the farmers are scared.

The editorial further highlighted that the farmers took a cautious stance on the farm laws repeal announcement and did not celebrate the victory, because the PM's words mean nothing to them. Modi had promised that the farmers' income will be doubled when he raised the issue of base prices in a very disciplined manner. But there were no results. "The only thing that has doubled is the number of farmers' suicides and the number of protests," it says.

The farmers had also appealed to the government to consider the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission but to no avail. It did shed light on the alarming position that the Prime Minister is in with regards to the farmers and their trust in him. It hailed the farmers' unprecedented spirit and for getting home the victory that they strived so hard for.